People of all ages will be able to ‘get their groove on’ thanks to two silent discos being held in The Guildhall in Chichester’s Priory Park.

The discos are being held as part of a package of festive events being funded and organised by Chichester District Council, with the main aim of complementing the Christmas Market which runs 7 – 15 December in the city centre and other activities being organised by the Chichester BID (Business Improvement District).

Both discos will take place on Thursday 12 December, beginning with a family-friendly disco from 6pm until 7.30pm with floor fillers for all ages to bop away to.

Then, from 8.30pm until 10pm there will be a 1980s themed version for adults only, to tie in with The Novium Museum’s forthcoming exhibition, ‘I Grew Up 80s’ where people will be able to ‘get into the groove’ to a variety of classic hits from across this colourful decade – fancy dress is optional!

Get ready to party at silent discos in Chichester’s Priory Park!

The discos are being provided by Disco Stu from After Dark Discos and there will be three channels to choose from, including one where people can request their favourite tunes. Disco-goers will also be able to buy drinks and snacks at the event.

“We’re really pleased to be bringing a different kind of event to such a historical building in Chichester,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council. “I’m hoping that as many people as possible will be able to come along to enjoy a fantastic evening of music and dance and feel suitably festive!”

To book tickets for the family-friendly silent disco people can visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649907 while tickets for the 80s themed disco are available at: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649908

For more festive events happening at The Guildhall go to: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows

People can also head to www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson for more events across the district and to www.chichesterbid.co.uk for more events happening in Chichester city centre.

Residents can also find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’ at: chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas