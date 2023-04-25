Get ready to rumble with wrestling at Eastbourne's Hippodrome Theatre

The Beards: "Man Mountain" Atlas & "Mad Dog" Quinn

The Sunday afternoon spectacular is being presented by Premier Promotions, the No. 1 matchmakers for British wrestling, whose shows have been thrilling audiences for more than 30 years and who previously ran regular events and summer seasons in Eastbourne.

Despite their long association with wrestling in the town, the show on May 14 will be the first time Premier Promotions have staged an event at the Hippodrome, and they are planning to pull out all the stops to mark the occasion, including an all-in, over-the-top rope American Rumble.

Among the stars fighting it out to be the last man standing will be "Man Mountain" Karl Atlas and "Mad Dog" Quinn, who will also be in action during the show as notorious tag team The Beards.

Among their rivals for the King of the Ring crown will be "The Prince of Mumbai" Rishi Ghosh, The Heartbreaker, Rich 'n' Famous and reigning Rumblemania Trophy holder David Lovejoy.

The all-action event starts at 3.0, and tickets can be booked on line via the Royal Hippodrome Theatre website or by telephoning the box office on 01323 802020.

