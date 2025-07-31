Get ready to spice up your life - 90s Live Comes to The Hawth Crawley

Get ready to spice up your life, we’re taking you back for good and hitting you one more time with the ultimate 90s party night out at The Hawth on Thursday 19 September, 7.30pm.

The talented cast of 90s Live will have you reaching for the stars as they throw it back to you, for one night only, live on stage, celebrating the 1990s.

This is the music of a generation brought to life with fantastic vocals, genius costumes and of course, all the dance moves you know and love and don’t worry if you have forgotten, we’ll remind you!

From Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass - get ready for this non-stop 90s extravaganza as we set you free and pump up the jam with songs by, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, The Vengaboys, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, Shania Twain, Aqua, Lou Bega, Eternal, B*witched, Wet Wet Wet, Ace of Base, 2 Unlimited, S Club 7, Gina G, Pulp, Blur, Shampoo and many more.

There will be no valley too deep, no mountain too high, so come on Barbie, let’s go party and join us for 90s Live!

Featuring non-stop hits, including: Let Me Entertain You, Hit Me Baby One More Time, Reach For The Stars, Saturday Night, Stay, All That She Wants, Mysterious Girl, No Limit, Mambo No 5, Angels, Park Life, Sit Down, Common People, Wonderwall, Rhythm is a Dancer and scores more.

Tickets on sale now!

Tickets priced £32.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636