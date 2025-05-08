Giggling Squid Chichester launches brand-new lunch menu with Thai soups, oodles of noodles and more...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thai food (or White Lotus!) enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as Giggling Squid, Chichester’s much-loved Thai restaurants unveils an exciting new lunch menu packed with vibrant, bold flavours. Available daily 12.00 - 17.00 and featuring brand new noodles and noodle soups plus hearty big dishes, the refreshed menu brings the essence of Thailand’s bustling lunch scene to Chichester.

With something for every appetite, the new menu introduces a selection of big dishes that offer a complete meal, known as Aharn Jarn Diew (‘One Big Dish’) in Thailand. The Sea Bass Gra Pao with Jasmine Rice and Fried Egg is a must-try, offering perfectly cooked sea bass infused with fragrant Thai basil and a punch of garlic and chilli, served alongside fluffy jasmine rice and a crispy fried egg. Meanwhile, the Southern Thai Curry with Noodle Nests delivers a rich, aromatic yellow chicken curry with deliciously delicate noodles.

“My aim is to bring the vibrant, authentic flavours of Thai food to our guests, and this new lunch menu is a celebration of that,” says Pranee Laurillard, Founder of Giggling Squid.

In Thailand, groups or families eating together will have lots of dishes with a balance of flavour and textures – described as ‘Samrub’ and Giggling Squid’s new Samrub Small Plates let guests mix and match to their delight. Thai Spiced Tender Beef Laab, a fragrant dish of minced beef bursting with fresh herbs delivers a spicy chilli kick, and the Crispy Mushroom Salad with Cashews, offers a delightful combination of textures with crisp-coated mushrooms, crunchy cashews, and a tangy Thai dressing.

Noodle lovers won’t be disappointed with the addition of new comforting and indulgent noodle and noodle soup dishes. The Flat Noodles with Moo Dang Pork and Steamed Dumplings presents a satisfying bowl of silky noodles, sweet and savoury Moo Dang pork, and delicate chicken and prawn dumplings. Meanwhile, the Slow-Cooked Beef Noodle Soup is a deeply comforting bowl of rich, aromatic broth brimming with tender, slow-cooked beef and fresh sweet basil.

Laurillard continues: “We want everyone to feel welcome and so we’ve created dishes that we hope will offer a little something for all tastes, whether you’re new to Thai or not. As for me, our Beef Noodle Soup transports me back to Thailand in an instant!”.

The new lunch menu is available now at Giggling Squid Chichester. Whether you’re catching up with friends, grabbing a quick bite during the workday, or simply treating yourself to something delicious, this menu is designed to delight.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday 12 – 22.30. Lunch menu served 12.00 - 17.00

www.gigglingsquid.com/chichester