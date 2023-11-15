Global Day for Rise Up Against Domestic Abuse in Eastbourne
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and Abuse begins on 25th November and ends on 10th December, calling for an end to violence and abuse around the world. Mothers' Union has launched their new campaign RISE UP Against Domestic Abuse, 365 days a year, through awareness raising, resources and support for those affected by domestic abuse, as well as fostering a culture of empathy and empowerment within our churches and communities.
RISE UP is an acronym for Respond, Inform, Support, Empower, Unite and Pray.
All welcome to join our Global Day, hosted at All Saints' Church Centre, Grange Road, Eastbourne on Saturday 25th November from 11am. After refreshments and a short Service we will assemble outside in the Church carpark at 12.45pm and march, with our RISE UP banners to the Town Hall to hold a minute's silence at 1.03pm for the 1 in 3 women around the world who are victims of violence and abuse.
For more information about Mothers' Union 'Rise Up Against Domestic Abuse' or our other work, including how to become a member, please visit our website at mothersunion.org