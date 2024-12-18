Goodwood celebrates a remarkable year of giving in 2024 and welcomes inspiring charity partners for 2025

Goodwood is delighted to announce the extraordinary totals raised for charity throughout 2024, a testament to the generosity of our visitors, participants, and partners. Across our iconic events, a combined total of £730,663 was raised for incredible causes, each making a profound difference to lives both locally and globally.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Year of Impact

Each event partnered with a unique charity, amplifying their vital work:Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare supported Jai Dog Rescue, raising £37,316 to aid street dogs in Thailand through rescue, care, and neutering programmes.The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard partnered with Two Wheels for Life, raising an impressive £93,056 to fund motorcycle-driven healthcare delivery in rural Africa.Markel Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival championed My Sisters’ House, with a staggering £313,233 raised to support women to improve their welfare and wellbeing, helping to reduce their risk of domestic abuse and enabling them to reach their goals for recovery, employment, education or training across West Sussex.The Goodwood Revival collaborated with St Wilfrid’s Hospice, raising £62,477 to date to help provide vital care for people in the local community with life-limiting or terminal illnesses, supporting them and their loved ones through the most difficult times.

As the Estate Charity Partner for 2023-2024, Dementia Support, Sage House volunteers collected a fantastic £33,150 in 2023 and £53,499 this year at Goodwood, with an additional £104,426 raised at events hosted by the charity at the Estate. These sums will go a long way to further enhance the groundbreaking services offered for those living with dementia and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Markel Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Ph. by Stephanie O'Callaghan.

As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, we are proud to have donated over £66,656 worth of Goodwood event tickets to local charities, schools, and community projects. These tickets help to raise vital funds as well as providing unforgettable experiences for people across our region.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we celebrate these achievements, we are thrilled to unveil our 2025 charity partners, each embodying Goodwood’s commitment to creating lasting change:The Goodwood Estate Charity Partner (2025/2026): The Aldingbourne Trust, supporting people with learning disabilities and autism to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Goodwoof: Wild at Heart Foundation, working to end the suffering and improve the welfare of abandoned, unwanted, and vulnerable stray dogs overseas, whilst also supporting welfare and education work in the UK.

Markel Magnolia Cup: The King’s Trust International Project Lehar, working to empower young girls and women from disadvantaged communities in India with education, health support, and vocational training to build self-reliance and secure sustainable livelihoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival: Supporting the incredible work of The King’s Trust International (KTI) as part of its 10th Anniversary Campaign in 2025. KTI works with local partners around the world to deliver education, employment and enterprise programmes that empower young people to learn, earn and thrive.

A Legacy of Giving

At Goodwood, our commitment to supporting charities remains unwavering. We thank everyone who contributed to this year’s incredible success and look forward to working with our 2025 partners to create even greater impact.