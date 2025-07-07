Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 returns 10th July for a packed weekend of Motorsport action and crazy innovation

I’ve been coming to the Goodwood Festival of Speed since the early '90s, when it was still forming into the phenomenon it has become today. What started as a charming celebration of motorsport history in the grounds of the Duke of Richmond’s country estate has transformed into a global showcase of speed, engineering, and now—more than ever—innovation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And nowhere is that spirit of innovation more visible than in Future Lab, the Festival’s frontier technology zone, which has once again raised the bar in 2025. Curated by Lucy Johnston and presented by Randox, Future Lab has grown into a compelling focal point of the entire event. Last year’s offering left me energised and frankly gobsmacked—this year, it’s gone interstellar.

With over 90,000 people expected to pass through the Future Lab campus during the four-day festival (Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 July), the zone offers something totally unique: a deep dive into technologies not just from the motorsport and mobility sectors, but from space, the deep ocean, AI, quantum, and cutting-edge medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s headline themes—New Industrial Revolutions, Our Big Blue Dot, Exploring Spatial Intelligence, and Mobility for Humanity—are as sweeping as they are thrilling.

the band play on...

AN OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD EXPERIENCE

As someone who still has a telescope from the 1980s in the attic, I was especially keen to see what the European Space Agency (ESA) had in store this year. Their showcase of the Euclid Mission, supported by the University of Sussex, felt almost spiritual. This spacecraft is mapping the shape and spread of the Universe, peering into the great cosmic dark to study how galaxies clumped together over billions of years. It’s humbling—and spectacular.

The ESA presence is part of a broader ‘Spatial Intelligence’ theme that includes an extraordinary experience from Atlantic Studios, who debuted “Cosmos in Focus” on the Apple Vision Pro. I queued for 30 minutes, and it was worth every second. It’s a jaw-dropping VR journey through real imagery from the James Webb Space Telescope, narrated by the scientists who help interpret it. Forget CGI—this is the real Universe in your face.

Meanwhile, the team at Somniacs, creators of the brilliant Birdly® simulator, teamed up with Cesium and the University of Buckingham to deliver a moon landing experience like no other. Strapped in, swooping over 3D terrain mapped from real lunar data—it’s the closest I’ll ever get to being Neil Armstrong. And I came away with a new respect for the science (and courage) behind every space mission.

On the Button

FROM THE OCEAN FLOOR TO THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If space isn’t your thing, Future Lab dives deep into our own oceans too. The Seabed 2030 Project, led by The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO, is a global effort to map the entire ocean floor by the end of the decade. I chatted with a marine geophysicist from the Schmidt Ocean Institute, who told me their ship Falkor (too) is exploring previously unseen areas of the deep sea using robotic submersibles. This isn’t just about science—it’s about understanding our climate, resources, and the ecosystems we rely on.

SeaKeepers, another standout, connects private yacht owners with scientists to gather data on ocean health. It’s citizen science done right—and a surprisingly emotional part of the exhibition. Watching kids get excited about real-time plankton samples or shipwreck detection models gave me hope.

Speaking of shipwrecks—one of the quiet show-stoppers this year is the 3D-printed model of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, found and mapped by the Falklands Heritage Maritime Trust. The detail is exquisite. You don’t just see the ship—you feel the cold and bravery of its story.

F1 in full action

AI, ROBOTS, AND THE FACTORIES OF THE FUTURE

In the New Industrial Revolutions section, we meet some of the most jaw-dropping developments in robotics and AI. The National Robotarium, based in the UK, demonstrates how advanced robotic systems are being used in healthcare, manufacturing, and disaster response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the biggest crowd-drawer is the towering humanoid robot Ameca, which blinks, smiles, and reacts eerily like a human. Beside it, the robust H1 humanoid robot from Chinese company Unitree, brought over by Autodiscovery, showcases its incredible dexterity via teleoperated robot hands that mimic complex tasks. It’s like watching sci-fi become real-time.

Then there’s Space Forge—a Welsh aerospace firm proving that the next great materials revolution may take place in orbit. They’re building reusable satellite factories that will manufacture ultra-pure semiconductors in the microgravity of space. Honestly, I had to stop and ask someone to explain it three times, but once it clicks, it’s revolutionary.

Ford / Red Bull in winning action

HEALTH, HOPE, AND RAP SCIENCE

As the presenting partner of Future Lab, Randox offers one of the most visually arresting installations. A glowing ceiling and floor sculpture mimics the layout of their Biochip Array Technology—a dazzling light show that symbolises how a single test can deliver hundreds of different health markers. Randox’s approach to early diagnostics could reshape the entire way we view preventive health, and they make a convincing case for why innovation belongs as much in healthcare as it does in motorsport.

As if that weren’t enough, Future Lab now has its very first STEM Ambassador—TikTok sensation Matt Green, known to his fans as The Rapping Science Teacher. He’s leading STEM tours and engaging 1,000 students on the opening day. I followed one of his walk-throughs and was blown away not just by his energy, but by the way young people were soaking it all up. If Future Lab inspires even a fraction of those kids to go into science, it’s done its job.

MOBILITY: FASTER, CLEANER, SMARTER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course, it wouldn’t be Goodwood without an eye on the future of mobility. In Mobility for Humanity, we saw everything from huge autonomous VTOL drones by Certo Aerospace (ideal for disaster relief and humanitarian efforts), to racing simulators from Extreme H, the world’s first hydrogen-powered racing series.

E1 World Championship, the all-electric boat race series, was back again this year with their RaceBird Simulator. These things fly across the water with zero emissions, and trying one out was just about the most fun I had all weekend.

There’s also Marble, a team deploying drone fleets for environmental monitoring—especially useful in tracking climate-related changes in real-time.

And in an exciting debut at the STEM Lab by EDB, Atlassian Williams Racing brought a hands-on F1 challenge where visitors could test their reflexes, learn about driver protection, and even pose on the podium. It was family-friendly, high-energy, and wonderfully inclusive.

TIM’S TAKE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special addition this year comes courtesy of Future Lab Ambassador Tim Peake, Britain’s best-known astronaut, who is offering “Tim’s Take” on the various exhibits. His expert insights—accessible via digital panels and audio snippets—help explain the deep science behind some of the more mind-bending installations.

As he puts it: “Future Lab inspires thousands of visitors every year and is an incredible forum in which to learn about the science and technology driving our understanding of the Universe.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself, Tim.

FINAL THOUGHTS

After 35 years of coming to Goodwood, I didn’t think the Festival could still surprise me. But the 2025 Future Lab blew my expectations into orbit—and deep under the sea too. It’s about more than cars or gadgets. It’s about imagining what our world could become if we embraced innovation with purpose.

From climate science to quantum computing, marine biology to moon flights, Future Lab is no longer just an exhibition. It’s a manifesto. One that says: technology, when driven by curiosity and conscience, really can create a better world.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on the final tickets, don’t skip the hillclimb—but do make a beeline for the lab. It just might change the way you see the future.