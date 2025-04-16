Goodwood Festival of Speed announces Tim Peake as Future Lab ambassador

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard has announced Tim Peake as Ambassador for its Future Lab presented by Randox exhibition. Curated by Lucy Johnston, Future Lab is a hive of innovation, creativity and technical achievement, showcasing ‘Technology for a Better World’, with health, space, deep sea exploration, robotics and AI represented

This year, Future Lab exhibitors include Randox, a pioneer in diagnostic innovation, the European Space Agency (ESA) featuring the Euclid mission to explore the dark universe, Seabed 2030 and Ameca, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot designed by Engineered Arts and presented at Future Lab by the National Robotarium, the UK's centre for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

The exhibition will centre around four key themes: New Industrial Revolutions, Exploring Spatial Intelligence, Mobility For Humanity, and Our Big Blue Dot.

The Festival of Speed champions STEM education and Future Lab will welcome over 1,000 students from schools across England, with over 90,000 visitors expected to visit the exhibition over the event weekend.

Tim Peake said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Festival of Speed as Future Lab Ambassador, having seen firsthand just how it inspires thousands of visitors every year. Future Lab is an incredible forum in which to learn about the science and technology driving our understanding of the Universe and it's brilliant to see the Festival of Speed welcoming students as part of its STEM programme. I’m particularly looking forward to exploring the parallels between space and deep sea exploration.”

Dr Peter Fitzgerald, Managing Director, Randox said: “We’re thrilled to join Tim Peake in enabling a more interactive understanding of everything seen and unseen that informs the world around us. Our Future Lab exhibit will showcase how cutting-edge health technologies, science and early detection can empower people to live longer, healthier lives. We’re proud to support a platform that sparks curiosity among future generations of scientists, engineers and innovators. We join Tim in encouraging everyone to take part.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “I’m delighted that Tim is joining us as Future Lab Ambassador, helping us in our mission to showcase the technologies of tomorrow. We’re looking forward to welcoming students and visitors across the Festival of Speed weekend and hope to inspire and entertain them with our innovative and interactive exhibits.”

Elsewhere at this year’s Festival of Speed, the event will celebrate ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’ and mark the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship. Goodwood’s famous hillclimb will welcome world-renowned drivers and riders, as well as iconic road and racing machines, making it the UK’s most exhilarating festival.

The Festival of Speed featuring Future Lab takes place at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex from Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 July. Only Thursday tickets remain at goodwood.com.