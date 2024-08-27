Goodwood House hosts event to celebrate the 300th anniversary of George Stubbs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Goodwood House is delighted to announce a special event to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the legendary equine artist, George Stubbs.

On Thursday, October 10, the State Apartments of Goodwood House will host an exclusive evening in collaboration with the National Gallery. The event welcomes a talk by Christine Riding, Director of Collections and Research at the National Gallery, who will explore Stubbs’s extraordinary talent and career.

Guests are invited to join us at 6.30pm for a Champagne and canapé reception in the beautiful setting of Goodwood House, Christine Riding will then lead an insightful discussion on Stubbs, who revolutionised the art of animal painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stubbs’s career was notably launched at Goodwood under the patronage of the 3rd Duke of Richmond, and his works on display at Goodwood House and the National Gallery reflect his remarkable artistic journey.

Christine Riding, The National Gallery at event at Goodwood House to explore works of George Stubbs.

This event is a chance to delve into Stubbs’s life and career, discover his extraordinary talent, and get up close to the significant works by Stubbs on display at Goodwood House. It is also an opportunity to view a newly acquired oil sketch by Stubbs, which has never before been shown to the public.

Clementine de la Poer Beresford. Curator of the Goodwood Collection, shares: “It is very exciting to be able to welcome Christine Riding of the National Gallery to Goodwood to celebrate George Stubbs and his extraordinary artistic talent.

"Stubbs spent nine months at Goodwood at the invitation of the 3rd Duke of Richmond, producing three sporting scenes which launched his career. Christine’s talk is an opportunity to reflect on how Stubbs transformed equine painting in the setting that catapulted him to success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at £45 per person.

Goodwood House hosts event 10 October 2024 to celebrate the work of George Stubbs.

This is a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of George Stubbs in the historic surroundings where his journey began.

You can book tickets for this event at Goodwood House on Thursday, October 10 here.