Goodwood unleashes dates for Goodwoof 2024

Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare will take place Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May 2024. Tickets will go on sale Monday 9 October at goodwood.com

Goodwood is delighted to announce that Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare will take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May 2024. A true celebration of all things dog, The Kennels at the Goodwood Estate will once again open its doors to visitors and their canine companions for a weekend full of activities.

The 2023 event saw owners and their dogs get stuck in at the Action Sports Arena - which transformed into a boogie wonderland for Ministry of Hound, enter the Fastest Dog Competition and teach old dogs new tricks in the Have-A-Go area. Visitors also took the time to relax in Literary Corner, peruse stunning kennel designs in Barkitecture presented by Mastercard, enjoy the perfect picnic from Fortnum & Mason, and bask in the glorious sunshine at the Taittinger Champagne Bar.

Goodwoof attendees can expect an unforgettable experience for both human and hound as the dog event, unlike any other, returns to West Sussex for its third year in 2024.

Poised poodles at the Goodwoof Letters. Ph. by PA.

When do tickets go on sale?Early bird tickets for Goodwoof 2024 go on sale at goodwood.com on Monday 9 October. A special new package will be available to purchase which offers two adult tickets and a Goodwoof dog bowl - perfect for an early Christmas gift!

As in previous years, dogs and children aged 12 and under go free and a half-price Young Person ticket will be available for those aged between 13 and 21.