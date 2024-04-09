Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s to make global dynamic debut at Goodwood’s 81st Members’ Meeting
At 11.50am on Saturday and 2.55pm on Sunday the T.50s will make its global dynamic debut with Dario Franchitti MBE behind the wheel, following “James”, one of the Mule cars for the upcoming T.33 as part of a two-car on-track demonstration.
In recent years, GMA has brought together an exceptional collection of cars for the Members’ Meeting, celebrating Professor Gordon Murray’s extraordinary career in automotive design.
This year, the GMA paddock display - located in the paddocks nearest the Assembly Area - will showcase the story of the T.50s.
Behind the paddock display, on the Pit Lane Lawn, GMA will display the T.50s Niki Lauda and two T.50 models alongside a series of engines: GMA V12, GMA.S V12 and Alfa Romeo 115-12.
As well as driving the T.50s, and fulfilling his duties as the new House Captain of Torbolton, Dario Franchitti will be on hand for a Q&A with Members’ Meeting guests on Saturday at 2.30pm and on Sunday at 10.30am.
Goodwood is delighted to welcome Gordon Murray Automotive back to the Members’ Meeting.
Since first joining us at the 78th Members’ Meeting with the public debut of the T.50, GMA has returned to debut the T.33 at the 79th and the T.33 Spider at the 80th iterations of the event.