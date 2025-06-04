Green Energy Fun Day in Chichester

You will be surprised how simple it can be to use green energy to heat your home and might want to go for it. So our Fun Day will give you some informed choices. In the morning you can speak to someone who has used an air sourced heat pump and drawn on green energy for the last 3 years. He also has had solar panels for the last 10 years and runs his EV on his own electricity. And if you miss the morning you can come to the Jubilee in the afternoon where you can also keep the kids happy and talk to our experts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home heating is one of the big components of our carbon footprint. Heating the UK’s 28 million homes accounted for 18% of all UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, the most recent year for which data are available ( National Audit Office, March 2024). And this is down almost entirely to gas boilers.

The more climate changing gases we pump into the atmosphere the warmer the earth becomes leading to more extreme weather in many areas around the world. While we are more fortunate than some countries we will still face heatwaves which can be fatal to some people, forest fires, and more damaging incidents of flooding including coastal flooding due to storm surges and sea level rises. And of course our local wildlife, plant and trees are also suffering. So the need for change is very important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t be swayed by what some political leaders may be saying but look at what is happening in their countries. Solar power in the US is developing fast and set to overtake coal in terms of the proportion of energy generated; and China has been making enormous strides and may be the first major industrial nation to reach net zero. Unfortunately the world has locked itself into a difficult future but there are some signs now that we could reduce the extent of future damaging global temperature rises if this rapid progress in switching to green energy continues. So try to join the solution and not stay part of the problem.

Demystify green home heating

Saturday June 14.

10.00 to 12.00 House Visit session: visit homes with these installed and talk to householders.14.30 to 16.30 Jubilee Hall, Green Energy info and fun session: at this event, children will be entertained with a series of amusements, while adults can chat further and meet suppliers without any obligation.