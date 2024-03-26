Grown-up Easter Egg Hunt at Snoopers Paradise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday 28th of March staff will hide 30 golden easter eggs all over the sprawling labyrinth vintage shop in Brighton’s North Laine. The hunt will begin on Friday the 29th of March at 10:15am and run until 16:45 on Sunday the 31st. (Or until all the eggs are discovered).

Inside each golden egg is a prize. Some eggs include a raffle ticket which corresponds to a gift waiting behind the cash desk and others (the majority) include vouchers for individual stalls totalling over £150.

Customers are restricted to one egg each to ensure everyone gets a chance to win and just like last year, some of the eggs will be easily discovered - others much more difficult - but no hiding places require anyone to move heavy or fragile objects.

Jenny Hurren, spokesperson for the shop says: “Our grown-up easter egg hunt is always such a hit and we’re improving it every year. Most of the eggs include gift vouchers this year which gives winning customers the opportunity to take home something they really love.

“Follow our social accounts for the egg count down! The hunt will run until we announce that all eggs have been found.

Good luck!”