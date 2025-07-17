Guild Care’s Knit & Natter group welcomes new members

Every second Friday of the month, a special kind of gathering takes place at The Happy Teapot café, just across from Worthing Library. From 10:30am to 12:30pm, the café hosts Guild Care’s Knit & Natter group as part of the charity’s Creating Connections sessions for local people aged 65 and over.

The group is an opportunity for people to share their love of knitting, conversation, and enjoy a sense of belonging in the community. It's about more than crafting, although many beautiful, handmade items are created, it’s also about companionship and mutual support.

Graham McKnight, Guild Care’s Creating Connections Volunteer Coordinator, recently introduced the group to their newest volunteer, Barbara McDermott. Barbara was warmly welcomed by the members, who were eager to share their skills and stories over cups of tea and some extravagant milkshakes, thanks to the friendly team at The Happy Teapot.

“The atmosphere is always warm and cheerful at this Knit & Natter group,” said Graham. “They make everyone feel very welcome and relaxed over conversation and clicking needles. Barbara quickly became a valued part of the group and is keen to welcome more members to come along and enjoy these monthly sessions.”

Members enjoy knitting and company at the monthly Knit & Natter group

Guild Care is encouraging more people to get involved as a member of the Knit & Natter group. The next session will be held on Friday 8th August, from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

Booking a place is easy. Simply contact the friendly Creating Connections team on 01903 528635 or email [email protected]. The sessions are free to attend and you can choose to buy a drink if you wish. Just bring your wool and knitting needles or crochet hooks and enjoy the company of like-minded people.

With social isolation affecting many older people, Guild Care’s Creating Connections programme offers the chance for people to make new friends, try new hobbies and enjoy a sense of belonging in the community.

To find out more about volunteering opportunities across their range of activities and services on offer in the local community, visit www.guildcare.org.