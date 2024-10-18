Half term fun at The Hippodrome Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Entertain the kids this October Half Term at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne with fantastic family friendly events.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinosaur Adventure Live! Trouble on Volcano Island

Tuesday 29th October, 2PM & 4:30PM

Danger Zone Ticket (Front 5 rows) £19.50

Taylor Swift Tribute

Standard Ticket £17

DINOSAUR ADVENTURE LIVE is back and even more ROARSOME!Join our brave Rangers for another action packed Dinosaur Adventure in the all new and exciting show: TROUBLE ON VOLCANO ISLAND.

When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the Dinosaurs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a race against time to help our Rangers and favourite Dinosaurs in this thrilling prehistoric expedition, to save Volcano Island from imminent disaster.

Meet the incredible Triceratops, the cheeky Spinosaurus, our cute baby dinos and the gigantic T-Rex as we follow in their huge footprints and journey across the island. We’ll encounter wild new species of Dinosaur whilst conquering exhilarating challenges at every turn!

This amazing, immersive and interactive show is guaranteed to be an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

Remember to join us after the show to meet the baby dinos!

“There’s trouble on Volcano Island, get ready for an explosively good time!”

Taylor Swift Tribute

Thursday 31st October, 7PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIP Meet & Greet £25 (Meet & Greet will take place before the performance at 6PM)

Standard Ticket £19

Step into the unparalleled world of Taylor Swift in this electrifying show featuring the incredible artist: Xenna. The Taylor Swift Tribute is a celebration of the iconic pop sensation’s music, style, and unrivalled stage presence.

Xenna embodies every essence of Taylor Swift, capturing her incredible voice, signature looks, and magnetic charisma.

Whether performing in an intimate venue or a packed stadium, audiences are up on their feet dancing and singing along to the huge success of this tribute to the multi Brit and Grammy Award winning artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From her country roots to her chart-topping pop hits, Xenna delivers a thrilling journey through “The Eras” of Taylor’s illustrious career.

Audiences will be transported to Taylor’s world as they sing along to timeless classics like “Love Story,” “Blank Space,” and “Shake It Off.” With stunning replica costume changes, captivating storytelling, and incredible dancers, this tribute act ensures an unforgettable ‘Eras Tour’ experience for fans of all ages.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or simply love great music, this is the ultimate homage to one of the biggest stars in the world. Get ready to dance, sing, and relive Taylor Swift’s greatest hits in a show that’s as close to the real thing as it gets!