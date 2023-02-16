Edit Account-Sign Out
Half-term fun on the farm with giant bug hunt

Sharnfold Farm Shop and Café is staging a Giant Bug Hunt on its farm trail this week,

By Peter LindseyContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:23am
Fun at Sharnfold Farm this half-term

Sharnfold Farm – situated on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham – is also putting on a bug-themed craft activity in their barn to give families extra value for money.

It’s all taking place daily until Sunday February 19.

The farm trail is open daily from 9am until 4pm.

Tickets are £4.95 per person, plus a booking fee, and you will need to book a timeslot for the free 45-minutes craft activity when booking.

Tickets are limited so pre-booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Children under 2s go free.

Go to February Half Term – Giant Bug Hunt – Sharnfold Farm Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

