Halloween events for every age group in Brighton

To help you find the best Halloween happenings, Brighton events experts, The Foxy Hen, have shared their pick of the city’s top seasonal attractions this year.

Family-Friendly Fun

Families in Brighton will have plenty of options to keep the little ones entertained. Brighton Pier will be getting into the Halloween spirit, with themed rides, pumpkin decorating and funfair-style games that bring a playful scare without any nightmares. Booth Museum of Natural History often hosts family-friendly Halloween trails, giving kids the chance to explore creepy exhibits and meet costumed characters. For outdoor adventures, Stanmer Park and its surrounding grounds will host pumpkin hunts and creative workshops, letting little monsters enjoy the crisp autumn air while getting crafty. And if you’re looking for a bigger day out, Drusillas Park just outside Brighton runs seasonal Halloween events with safe but thrilling attractions that are perfect for younger children.

Thrills for Teenagers and Older Children

Older kids and teens who want a proper scare will find Brighton is full of creepy options. Haunted walks through the Lanes and old alleyways often feature actors, spooky storytelling, and tales of Brighton’s eerie past. Escape rooms like Escape Brighton will be running Halloween-themed challenges, combining brain-teasing puzzles with jump scares for groups of friends who like their fun with a side of fright. Cineworld and Duke of York’s Picturehouse will also screen classic horror films and cult favourites, often in Halloween-themed settings, making it a perfect evening out for teens who love to scream and laugh in equal measure.

For a bigger thrill, Brighton’s Pier and surrounding attractions sometimes host seasonal scare nights, turning familiar spots into temporary haunted mazes with roaming actors and spooky effects. It’s the kind of adventure that will have friends testing each other’s bravery as they navigate dark corners and sudden surprises.

Grown-Up Ghoulish Nights

Adults looking for Halloween fun will find Brighton has plenty of ways to get into the spirit. The city’s nightlife will be buzzing along West Street, the Lanes, and around North Laine with themed club nights, costume parties, and cocktail bars putting on spooky spectacles. Expect DJs in full costume, cocktails served with smoke or dry ice, and venues decked out with cobwebs, pumpkins, and a few surprises.

If you want to get interactive, Thriller-inspired dance classes are perfect for groups of friends looking to have a laugh while learning the iconic zombie moves. Horror escape rooms are also on offer, letting you test nerves and teamwork in immersive, scary scenarios that make for a proper thrill. Brighton Ghost Walks will take you through the city’s historic streets, revealing tales of haunted buildings, mysterious alleyways, and perhaps a few unsuspecting spirits along the way.

Food and drink will be an essential part of the Halloween fun in Brighton. Independent restaurants and cafés will be serving pumpkin-themed dishes, spooky desserts, and theatrically presented cocktails. Brighton’s street food markets and pop-up bars will also join in the festivities, offering everything from Halloween cupcakes to eerie, foggy drinks that make for a perfect Instagram shot and a tasty treat.

Halloween in Brighton is about variety, atmosphere, and fun. Families can enjoy outdoor adventures and craft trails, teens can chase scares in escape rooms and spooky walks, and adults can dive into costume parties, ghost tours, and inventive seasonal food and drink. Grab your group, don your spookiest outfit, and head to Brighton for a Halloween by the sea that’s full of laughs, thrills, and memorable moments.

