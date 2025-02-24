Hankook Tyre UK joins the 5th annual London to Brighton EV Rally as a major sponsor

The London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally is gearing up for its biggest year yet, with premium tyre manufacturer Hankook Tyre UK joining as the first major official sponsor. The highly anticipated 5th annual rally will take place on 21st June 2025, showcasing over 100 electric vehicles in a test of energy efficiency and performance.

Starting in the heart of London at Westminster, participants will navigate a carefully planned route towards Brighton, aiming to complete the journey with minimal energy consumption. However, the rally is about more than just the drive—it’s an immersive public event designed to educate and inspire everyday people about the transition to electric vehicles.

An Event for Everyone

While the rally attracts EV drivers and enthusiasts, its core purpose is to engage the general public, many of whom stumble upon the event at Brighton’s seafront and leave with a greater understanding of electric mobility. The EVillage on Brighton’s iconic seafront is the centrepiece of this, welcoming up to 35,000 visitors who can experience the latest advancements in EV technology firsthand. Visitors can test drive electric cars, bikes, and scooters, explore how charging infrastructure works, and learn about the benefits of EV’s and green Technology.

After Party Venue ( Hove Cricket Ground )

From the rally to the micro-mobility stunt show, interactive exhibits, and an evening of awards and celebrations, the event is dedicated to making electric vehicles accessible and exciting for everyone—not just EV enthusiasts, but anyone curious about a greener future.

Hankook Showcases iON Range at the London to Brighton EV Rally

As the official tyre partner, Hankook Tyre UK will exhibit its iON range, the world’s first full line-up of tyres specifically designed for electric vehicles. Rally goers will get an exclusive look at the iON family, a tyre range engineered to enhance the efficiency and performance of EVs, featuring reduced rolling resistance, exceptional durability, and low noise levels for a superior driving experience.

The iON range will also be fitted to various vehicles participating in the rally, allowing drivers to experience firsthand how tyre innovation contributes to energy efficiency. Having been awarded Electric Car Tyre of the Year and WhatTyre Tyre of the Year 2024, the iON range is setting new benchmarks in sustainable tyre technology.

EV Rally Seafront

A Partnership Driving the Future of EV Performance

Hankook’s sponsorship goes beyond the road. The brand will engage in high-visibility marketing efforts leading up to and during the event, including:

Exhibiting at the EVillage in Brighton, giving visitors the opportunity to explore Hankook’s cutting-edge EV tyre technology.Sponsoring the prestigious Awards & Celebration Evening, hosted by the BBC.Brighton Zip Experience, Hankook to offer rally attendees a chance to ride Brighton’s famous Zip Line along Brighton Seafront!

A New Venue for the Afterparty

BYD vehicle crossing London in 2023

We are thrilled to announce that our afterparty is now being held at the 1st Central County Cricket Ground, proudly sponsored by Hankook. This exciting new venue sets a milestone for the London to Brighton EV Rally, offering a spectacular backdrop for the awards ceremony and celebration. With BBC’s Allison Ferns presenting the evening’s awards, attendees can look forward to a night of recognition, entertainment, and networking in a iconic setting.

Championing a Greener Future

The London to Brighton EV Rally is not just a EV enthusiast event, but a movement towards a cleaner, more energy-efficient future.

Director of the rally, Harrison Hughes, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Hankook Tyre UK as our official tyre partner. Their commitment to creating highly efficient tyres aligns perfectly with our rally’s focus on energy efficiency. With Hankook on board, our participants can push the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, showcasing how the right tyres can significantly impact energy usage.

We’re excited about this collaboration and the boost it will bring to our mission.”

With Hankook’s support, the London to Brighton EV Rally continues to cement its reputation as a premier event championing sustainable transport. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and the future of electric mobility.

Join the Journey

For more information on the 5th Annual London to Brighton EV Rally, visit https://londontobrightonelectricvehiclerally.com

To learn more about Hankook’s iON range, visit https://www.hankooktire.com/uk/en/brand/ion.html