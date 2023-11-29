Hard of Hearing coffee morning in Lewes

The next monthly meeting of the Lewes Hard of Hearing Support Group and Hearing Aid Maintenance (NHS Audiology only including Brighton Hospital) will be held on Wednesday 20th December 2023 from 10:30am to 12 noon at Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2NS. Please note we cannot service aids from Action for Deafness.