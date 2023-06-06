Hastings amateur dramatics group is looking for their Oliver!

The Hastleons amateur dramatics society based in Hastings are looking for cast members for our forthcoming production of Oliver! in the autumn.

Submitted article

In October 2023 The Hastleons are once again taking to the stage of The White Rock Theatre with a production of Oliver! We are holding auditions for the show at the end of June and are beginning our search for Oliver and boys of all ages for Fagin’s Gang and the workhouse.

Oliver! has been a popular musical with audiences for many years and the musical is based on the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist. It was written by Lionel Bart and premiered at the Wimbeldon Theatre in 1960 before opening in the West End. It is famed for it’s memorable toe tapping melodies including Oom-Pah-Pah, You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two, Consider Yourself and Food Glorious Food.

The Hastleons’ production runs from 4th-7th October with rehearsals beginning in July. Anyone who would like further details about the show please email our production secretary Liz Miller at [email protected]