Hastings Comedy Festival Comedy Night

Live stand up comedy from Suzi Ruffell and Dinesh Nathan hosted by Maureen Younger.

On Saturday, January 11, Hastings Comedy Festival presents their second comedy night of their winter stand up comedy programme at the White Rock Studio. Live stand up comedy from Suzi Ruffell and Dinesh Nathan hosted by Maureen Younger.

With five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, a nomination for Best Stand-Up Show in the National Comedy Awards, suited and booted stand-up Suzi Ruffell is a force to be reckoned with.

Suzi has multiple TV appearances and her show Keeping It Classy for Live from the BBC saw a clip gaining over 44 million views online. Both a regular host on Virgin Radio, BBC Radio 2, and appearing on Radio 4’s The Now Show and The News Quiz, fans will also know Suzi for her podcasting.

She’s the co-host of Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen, and hosts her own OUT With Suzi Ruffell, which celebrates the lives of LGBT+ people and ‘coming out’ through interviews with star-studded guests.

Suzi also co-hosts’ the smash-hit Big Kick Energy podcast with fellow comedian and footie fan Maisie Adam, the success of which has seen them sell out a score of Big Kick Energy: LIVE shows, welcoming figures in the world of women’s football as guests.

After winning several gong shows, Dinesh Nathan won South Coast Comedian Of The Year and was a finalist at the Komedia New Act competition and the coveted Leicester Mercury Comedian Of The Year competition.

In 2022 Dinesh appeared on BBC Three’s New Comedian of the Year awards and Comedy Central Live.“With a mix of high-spirited delivery and sarcastic, self-deprecating viewpoint, this is a club-ready act, bulletproof in its relentless fusillade.” – Chortle“Crowd-pleasing without pandering, Nathan is a class act.” – Chortle

MC for the night is Maureen Younger. In 2023 Maureen reached the finals of British Comedian of the Year and was placed third. In 2024 she was one of the acts performing at the Best of British Showcase at the Adelaide Comedy Festival.

Maureen works as a stand-up comedian and compere all around the UK and is known for her quick wit and sharp audience interaction. In the UK she is one of the few (if only) comedians who performs regularly at mainstream, urban, gay, and Asian comedy nights.

Maureen has also gigged in German and French! Her gigs have ranged from being the support act for comedians such as Frankie Boyle and Jen Brister and for the entire West End run of The Naked Magicians at the Trafalgar Studios as well as one of the warm-up acts for Puppetry of the Penis to performing at the Barbican alongside Arthur Smith.

Tickets are £17 and can be found on Hastings Comedy Festival and White Rock Theatre websites

Doors at 7:15pm Show starts at 8pm

Age: 16+ (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).