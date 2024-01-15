Hastings & District Anglo-French Club - a club for all who love France, its language and culture
and live on Freeview channel 276
In France this involves everyone eating a slice of the delicious 'galette' - a traditional cake, celebrating the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Bethlehem and composed of puff pastry filled with frangipane and a charm or 'fève' hidden inside.
The person who finds the 'fève' is crowned, becoming king or queen. Whilst washing down our slices of galette with some French wine, we enjoyed a light-hearted quiz on all things French covering food, cooking, wine, the arts, literature and geography.
The club's next meeting is on Tuesday 23 January, and our illustrated presentation is entitled 'les trésors de la Loire', when our speaker will be focussing on the beautiful châteaux and gardens of that lovely area of France.
A welcome escape from our gloomy winter!
Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30 pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards, and we welcome all who enjoy the French language and culture.
There is wheelchair access at the hall and free parking nearby.
More information on where to find us and to view our current programme can be found on our facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club or on our website hastingsanglofrenchclub.com