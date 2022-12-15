Hastings events guide: Wednesday December 21 to Friday December 23

With Christmas almost upon us what better excuse is there to get out and have a good time? So here’s the weekly run-down of what’s on offer around Hastings this week. And what a week it is! This is part three of this week's listings, so go back to find Saturday to Tuesday for this week.

Theatre takes centre stage at The Crown House Regency Rooms in St Leonards on Wednesday 21st Dec 2022, as The Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol comes to town.

This is a perennial favourite – a feel-good Christmas adaptation of Dicken’s classic tale of Christmas redemption where you can expect the usual mix of ‘on brand’ Dickensian humour, topical gags and slap-stick shenanigans with Kate and John’s own irreverent, Hastings-centric, spin!

Shows at at 1.30pm and 7pm – tickets available on Eventbrite.

Everyone’s favourite Hastings Jazz singer, Liane Carroll plays another pre-Christmas show this week, this time at one of her most regular haunts, Porters Wine Bar in Old Town. If you get there early enough you might be lucky enough to get a seat. 7-9pm.

Lily Kim and Siddy Bennett are back again tonight – but this time with the full band.

Message From The Ravens are releasing their new single ‘Jupiter’s Tears’ with a party at The Printworks in Claremont (entrance in Gotham Alley). It’s 7pm to 10pm and what better way to spend the Winter Solstice? Tickets are £6 from Eventbrite.

But if you do fancy something more theatrical (and maybe you have already seen Honk!) then head to Bexhill and check out Elf The Musical at De La Warr Pavilion.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.Wednesday 21st 7pmThursday 22nd 1.30pm & 7pmFriday 23rd 1.30pm & 7pmSaturday 24th 1.30pm

For those who aren’t quite sure what they want to see tonight we’d recommend The Barvard Bar at Kino Teatr in St Leonards.

The Bavard Bar…is a night where three fabulous ‘bavarders’ share three distinct passions. From meteorite hunting to crop-circles, circuit-bending to the James Bond theme on Kazoo, you never know what (or who) you’re going to hear as passions (and speakers) are kept secret until the night.

Each evening is liberally mixed with nonsense, including the KP Lite, Oojah Kappivvy, Bohemia Road and ‘Make it Stop’. With music from Piano Man Dan playing songs themed around the night’s passions, plus bav-artistry and not one but two intervals.

All compered by your host, MC Tim B’vard - plus ‘Simon & The Pope & More’ in the gallery from 6pm. So come early and check them out.

If you fancy putting on your dancing shoes and celebrating the Tango it could be a good idea to swing into The White Rock Hotel from 7.30pm – 11pm where Milonga Mar de Abrazos is Hastings’ weekly Argentine Tango Social Night. Dancers will get an introduction and themed practice included in their £5 entry fee. Non-dancers can watch and enjoy the spectacle for just £2.

Lastly for tonight, if you are feeling in the mood for a good old fashioned pub quiz then The Pig is the place to be. Teams of up to six people with a £2 entry fee per person, and prizes… including a booby prize for last place.

On Thursday 22nd December you can continue to enjoy The Christmas Spirits, Honk! and The Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol.

Or alternatively there is a Christmas quiz night at The Brass where you can find out if you are smarter than Father Quiz-mas.

So brush up on your festive knowledge and have a jolly ol’ time!

The quiz begins at 7.30pm and teams are a minimum or two people with a maximum of six, with £2 entry fee per person. Please book tables via Instagram, Facebook or e-mail.

Porters Wine Bar has another live music night on offer, this time with perennial favourites Piers Foster and Logan Wilson. These two exceptional singer-songwriters always deliver the goods. 7-10pm.

If you’ve got what it takes get down to The Pig and showcase your talents at their regular Pig Open Mike. Hosted by James and Dr. Jules, There are 15-minute slots available from 9 p.m. until midnight. The venue has 3 mics, acoustic and electric guitars, piano keyboard, cajon and a hi-hat. Come down early to book a slot.

Or should you crave all things house, techno, garage, DnB or Jungle you’ll need to get along to the Trinity Townhouse, where ‘good juju’ will be presenting DJs Lemur Beats, Knewmi, and Atmospheric Derek. It’s free entry with a 9-10pm happy hour and runs 8am to 2am.

----------------

To round off the week before the Christmas weekend, Friday 23rd December 2022 has a lot in store.

The Printworks Christmas Party will be a special event, as it features the brilliant someone/anyone – who for those not ‘in the know’ is one of the best mixes of soul, jazz, funk and indie guitar you are ever likely to come across. Singer Harry Osborne has recently returned from touring the USA as part of The House of Love, and the band’s shows are always something a bit special. Support is from Borough Council and Tim Eason will be the DJ for the night. 7pm doors through to 4am. Tickets from Eventbrite.

The Liane Carroll trio will be belting out jazz standards at Kino Teatr from 7.30-10.30pm, with Liane joined on stage by Roger Carey on bass and Russell Field on drums. Tickets for this one are £22 from the venue website or Ticketsource.

Classic songs of a different style are the order of the day at The Brass, as Bootleg Blondie roll into town for 90 minutes of all the band’s biggest hits – followed by a banging 80s and 90s club night from 7.30 to 10.30pm.

BOOTLEG BLONDIE are the world’s No.1 official Debbie Harry and Blondie tribute band, established in 2001 and have played around the planet.

Trinity Townhouse features a stellar line-up of house stars, featuring JAZZY M, MY3GO and BAD MUTHA FUNKA.

This is an intimate gig to get up close and personal to a true legend of the house music scene. Limited tickets available (£7 - £10), So don’t be disappointed and get yours early. Doors at 9pm.

Last but not least, at The Crypt, Four Corners Music invites V-Recordings to celebrate the release of Melinki and Macca’s debut EP on the seminal label.

