Hastings greenhouse patron to give talk
The head gardener and chief executive of Great Dixter, Northiam, will be at Hastings Museum on Friday, January 17, at the invitation of Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group.
Fergus is the patron of the historic, 1930s greenhouse project which has turned a previously derelict structure in the Hastings park into a lively community hub.
The talk at the museum in Bohemia Road, TN34 1ET, will start at 2pm and finish at 3pm. Doors open at 1.30pm.
Tickets are selling quickly. Admission costs £10, with a £1.55 booking fee via Eventbrite. Refunds up to seven days before the event; Eventbrite’s fee is non-refundable.