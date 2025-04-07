Hastings History of Crime Talk by Joel Griggs
This event offers an in-depth exploration of Hastings' criminal past and reveals some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…Some old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!
Event Details:
Title: Hastings History of Crime Talk by Joel Griggs (Curator)
Date: Sunday, 18th May 2025
Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: The Hastings Museum and Art Gallery
About the Speaker:
Joel Griggs is the Curator of The True CRIME Museum in Hastings, a unique Museum dedicated to the history of crime and punishment. His extensive knowledge and passion for the subject have made him a prominent figure in the field. In a recent interview with METRO, Joel discussed some of the museum's most intriguing exhibits and shared insights into the world of true crime.
Booking Information:
Tickets for this event are available through The True CRIME Museum's official website - Tickets available to buy now! Given the popularity of such talks, it's advisable to book early to secure your place.
Additional Information:
For more details about The True CRIME Museum and its exhibits, you can visit our official website or follow our social media channels for the latest updates.