Hastings popular Charity Indoor Boot Fair looking forward to sold out event this Saturday

After a successful restart to this popular event last month (29th October) Andy Moule and his team are looking forward to the next monthly (seasonal Autumn and Winter) indoor charity boot fair at the Hastings Centre / King's Church Hastings this Saturday 26th November with doors open to buyers from 10am-12noon raising money for many local charities.

Hastings biggest indoor Boot Fair returned last month with over 200 buyers attending to look for a bargain and organiser Andy Moule was very happy with the turnout after a 2 year absence due to Covid and stated "It was a great atmosphere in the auditorium with buyers and sellers appearing to really enjoy themselves and helped to raise £200 for the chosen charity Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link".

The next event this Saturday (26th) is fully booked with 36 stall holders and the chosen charity for this month in support of King's church Hastings(chosen for this coming year) is 'Charity for Kids' a local charity that provides help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings & Rother.

The doors open to buyers at 10am and entrance fee is car parking (money back with drinks brought in Coffee Box)and adults 50p each and children free and free entry for all after 11.