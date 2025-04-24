Hastings Seafood Wine & Music Festival – 12 to 14 September 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stade Events CIC is thrilled to announce the return of the Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival, taking place from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 September 2025 at The Stade Open Space, Hastings Old Town.

Despite starting with zero in the budget and Stade Events CIC facing event costs exceeding £50,000, last year’s festival was a resounding success. Overall costs surpassed £55,000, but the event thrived thanks to the generous support of sponsors, contractors, and suppliers and of course everyone that came!

Infrastructure and insurance remain key expenses; however, Stade Events CIC is committed to delivering an even better festival this year and are actively seeking sponsorships and grants to enhance entertainment and community engagement, ensuring the event remains accessible and inclusive for all.

The festival kicks off on Friday 12 September with the infectious energy of Ska-Per band supported by Intercepturs from Salisbury!

Ska-Per

In addition to the Friday night, the whole weekend boasts a vibrant and eclectic line-up of over ten live bands, with a standout performance by the ever-popular Liane Carroll, returning for the beloved Jazz Breakfast on Sunday.

Alongside the music, you will enjoy food demonstrations, and of course, a mouth-watering range of locally sourced, sustainable seafood and Sussex wines, brought to you by passionate local producers and exhibitors.

Save the date – this is a weekend celebration you will not want to miss!

For food and wine exhibitors interested in taking part or details about sponsorships, please contact Jane Kilby [email protected].