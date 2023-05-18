Hastings White Rock to host open auditions for young dancers to perform in Cinderella panto

The White Rock Theatre and Imagine Theatre are delighted to announce that they will hold open auditions to find their talented Junior Ensemble for this year’s magical family pantomime Cinderella. Auditions will be hosted on Sunday June 18 at the White Rock.

Beauty and the Beast pantomime 2022 with ensemble

The auditions are being held to find young dancers aged between 9-16 and in school years four-11 to perform this Christmas season.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre, the pantomime producer said:

“We are one of the only UK wide pantomime companies to continue to host open auditions for our Junior Ensemble each year for pantomime. This is very important to us as we believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

“A number of pantomime stars we work with tell us that performing in the Junior Ensemble in their local pantomime was what sparked their love of theatre and say that this is where they believe their acting careers began. We want to continue to nurture this talent year on year.

“Open auditions allow absolutely any child of the right age to come along and try out for the show. Theatre and the arts are an integral part of local communities, and we are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity out widely to local youngsters.”

He continues:

“On the day, children will be taught a routine that they perform as a group to the audition panel. As well as their dancing, we do look for that little something that makes them stand out and sparkle on stage.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to bring that little bit extra to this year’s pantomime you can find out more about the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements at whiterocktheatre.org.uk or imaginetheatre.co.uk

Make sure you tune in to the Imagine Theatre podcast where we will spill all the (magic) beans from behind the scenes on Friday 9 June or check out the Imagine website for further information on how a Junior Ensemble audition day works.