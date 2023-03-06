Haywards Heath funeral director holding workshop helping to tackle 'those' conversations

The only certainty in life is death - and yet so many people are still reluctant to talk about it Those who try to open up conversations with friends or family are told things like, "don't be so morbid," or "you don't want to die, do you? Why are you talking like that?"

Having open conversations, and understanding what the options are, can be very constructive, and will make things so much easier when serious illness and / or the end of life knocks on the door. Without such conversations, those who have to make arrangements are often left confused and uncertain about what those wishes might have been: the burden of responsibility of "getting it right" or "doing the right thing" adds to the emotional load.

Dying to Know: Preparations And Practicalities is a one-day workshop being held at Bridee Whyte in Haywards Heath that aims to provide attendees with information, advice and ideas - and bust a lot of myths and misunderstandings along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you know the difference between an Advance Decision, an Advance Statement and a Last Power of Attorney for Health and Welfare, for instance? Do you know which are legally binding? Do you know your CPR from your DNAR? Does it matter? Judy Sharp will take you through that particular minefield.

Then Brian Whyte will talk about death. What's involved in registering a death? What's the journey from place of death to the funeral director - and then what?

He will explain the funeral options - burial; natural burial; cremation; direct cremation - and options for personalising your "send off". The different costs of all these options will be explained very clearly, and many common myths will be busted, including common up-selling tactics and hidden costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will finish with a talk from Rev Karen Willis, who will talk about who takes the service (if there is one) - what are the differences between a traditional minister, an inter-faith minister and a celebrant? Can anyone take a service? More myths and misconceptions will be busted, and again costs will be clarified.