Hearing aid maintenance event in Langney

The next monthly hearing aid maintenance at Langney will be on Friday 15th December from 10.15 to 11.45 at Langney Library, Langney Shopping Centre, 96 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne BN23 7RT.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Drop in to see us for your free batteries, support, and advice plus we can do most hearing aid maintenance.

Please note NHS Audiology Department patients only.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]

