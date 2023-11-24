Hearing aid maintenance event in Langney
The next monthly hearing aid maintenance at Langney will be on Friday 15th December from 10.15 to 11.45 at Langney Library, Langney Shopping Centre, 96 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne BN23 7RT.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drop in to see us for your free batteries, support, and advice plus we can do most hearing aid maintenance.
Please note NHS Audiology Department patients only.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]