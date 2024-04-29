Hellingly Lions Cycle Speedway season starts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cycle speedway is a fast-paced dirt track sprint event, with a thriving domestic and international scene in the UK. Oval shaped shale tracks are the domain of cycle speedway. Born on the bombsites of post war Europe, cycle speedway tracks are among the simplest of cycle sport facilities

Riders race four laps of the track, over several rounds, in order to win points for themselves and their teams. The sport has a very inclusive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Joining a club is a great way to get the most out of your cycling.Whether you are a seasoned racer or a complete beginner, there is nothing better than riding with like-minded cyclists to develop your skills and challenge yourself.

Training sessions are held every Thursday 6:30pm at the Lower Dicker Recreation Ground.

There is no cost involved with bikes. All equipment is available free of charge just bring along your own helmet and have long sleeves tops. All ages welcome.

If you require more information please call 07774 092469 or contact us through facebook https://www.facebook.com/HellinglyLions

If anyone would like to come and support the Lion when they race then here is a list of our Home Fixtures.

2024 League Fixtures

Home

Sunday 12th May

Hethersett 12pm

Sunday 16th June

Ipswich

Sunday 21st July

Kesgrave Panthers

Kesgrave Pumas

Kesgrave Juniors

Sunday 11th August

Norwich

Sunday 8th September