Help for veterans at Bognor Regis Armed Forces' Day

Bognor Regis will once again be honouring our Armed Forces men and women on Saturday, June 17, with a day of ceremony, vintage military vehicles, displays and entertainment.

Bognor Regis Armed Forces' Day Ceremony, Waterloo Square (2022)

It all takes place in front of the Pier and in Waterloo Gardens, from 10am to 4pm. It is also an opportunity to see what is on offer for our young people. The Scouts, and Sea, Army and Air Cadets will be there in force.

Have you served in the British Armed Forces?

This year there will be a special focus on the wellbeing of those who served in the Iraq and Afghan conflicts. Armed Forces charities are concerned that many are suffering without knowing help is available. If you are one, please come along for an informal chat.

Armed Forces Veteran's Badge

And all who served in the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, were they regular, national servicemen or reservists, are eligible to receive the Veterans’ Badge.

The badges are free and issued by the MoD as a mark of the country’s gratitude for the valuable contribution made over the years in preserving our freedom and way of life.

If a serviceman or servicewoman has not yet applied for one, they can do so and have it publicly presented at the Bognor Regis Armed Forces’ Day on Saturday, June 17. Recipients will be given a special day out, starting with a VIP Reception at the RAFA Club in Waterloo Square for them and a guest.

Application forms are available from the RAF Association in Waterloo Square during normal opening hours (11.30am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday, closing at 8pm on Sunday) or by emailing the BRAFD secretary at [email protected]

Display of military vehicles, Waterloo Square (2017)