Help turn Chichester’s Guildhall into a winter wonderland

Residents and visitors are being invited to help turn the Guildhall in Chichester into a winter wonderland with two special creative craft events this December!

These Get Creative! art and craft events are the latest offering from Chichester District Council’s Culture Spark programme. They will take place on 9 and 16 December, 10am until 4pm, in Priory Park’s Guildhall, which is managed by The Novium Museum.

People will be able to get into the spirit of the season at these creative workshops where they can make origami butterflies, icicles out of recycled milk bottles, and design their own picture frames, cards or baubles, helping to create a special wintry world. There will also be the opportunity to join a scratch choir — led by Emily Barden — on 9 December, while on 16 December Chris Davey will be working with puppets and storytelling. All ages are welcome to take part – to guarantee a workshop space pre-book on either day for just £2 per person at: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows?tags=getcreative

Workshops will be run by professional artists including Victoria Brown, Maureen Wells, Joanna Blossom and Helen Solly, as well as Mark and Rebecca Haden Ford who will be creating a wonderful tipi inspired installation – A Winter Spire - made from willow for inside The Guildhall. This is designed to be a living piece of artwork that will be added to throughout the workshops by members of the public. Simon Higlett, set designer of The Jungle Book at Chichester Festival Theatre, will be adding his creative magic by helping to dress the wintery scene after which the decorations from the workshops will adorn the space.

Priory Park Guildhall in Chichester

Following its successful events last year, Chichester District Council has extended the Culture Spark programme with additional funding for another two and a half years of events. The Culture Spark project has received a total of £75,000 funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“This is a special seasonal event that everyone can get involved in, regardless of age and ability,” says Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council. “The Guildhall in Priory Park is a beautiful space, and it will be great to see it transformed into a winter wonderland with everyone’s creations.

“Each day will start at 10am and end at 4pm. While the times of the workshops will vary, they will be approximately 1-hour long sessions where people can create baubles, stars, butterflies of hope, picture frames, mobiles of icicles or frosted lanterns. You can then use these creations to help decorate the hall or take them away as gifts for family and friends.

“We are so lucky to have such a rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences in the district. The programme of events delivered by Culture Spark is a fantastic way to celebrate everything it has to offer. It also provides a wonderful opportunity to bring communities together and encourage others to visit our beautiful district.”