Here's where to see daffodils this spring in West Sussex - and help cancer charity

Visitors to National Garden Scheme gardens often don’t realise that gardens’ owners and the people that support them are all volunteers and that every penny raised is donated to health and nursing beneficiaries.

Daffodils in bloom are one of the first signs of spring. They’re strong, resilient flowers that pop up year after year and they’re a symbol of new beginnings.

Visiting a National Garden Scheme open garden is an affordable and enjoyable way to spend a morning or afternoon. Walking around a beautiful garden whether it is big or small can raise the spirits and create a sense of wellbeing.

One of the charities that the National Garden Scheme supports is the end-of-life charity, Marie Curie.

In the 27 years the National Garden Scheme has supported Marie Curie we’ve donated over 10 million to help Marie Curie provide its end-of-life community nursing service, supporting their nine hospices and funding their information and support service helpline.

Marie Curie services touch many of us and our loved ones, its nurses bringing support and companionship to many in a time of crisis. It’s a charity that also stands out from the crowd because of the bright, daffodil symbol that is now synonymous with Marie Curie.

"Daffodils in bloom are one of the first signs of spring. They're strong, resilient flowers that pop up year after year and they're a symbol of new beginnings. Their bright yellow colour brings hope for brighter days ahead," says Michelle Martin, Director of Development and Communities at Marie Curie. "The Marie Curie daffodil unites us in our wish for better end of life care for all."

Three West Sussex National Garden Scheme gardens featuring glorious displays of daffodils opening in April.

Newtimber PlaceNewtimber BN6 9BUBeautiful C17 moated house (not open). Gardens and woods full of bulbs and wild flowers in spring. Herbaceous border and lawns. Moat flanked by water plants. Mature trees, wild garden, ducks, and fish. Open for the National Garden Scheme Sun 16 Apr 2pm - 5.30pm . Admission £6, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

Bignor ParkPulborough RH20 1HG11 acres of peaceful garden to explore with magnificent views of the South Downs. Interesting trees, shrubs, wildflower areas with swathes of daffodils in spring. The walled flower garden has been replanted with herbaceous borders. Open for the National Garden Scheme Tue 18 Apr, Tue 9 May, Tue 20 June (2-5). Admission £5, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

The Manor of DeanTillington Petworth GU289APThe Manor of Dean is a traditional English garden of approximately 3 acres with extensive views of the South Downs. Herbaceous borders, early spring bulbs, bluebell woodland walk, walled kitchen garden with fruit, vegetables and cutting flowers. NB under long term programme of restoration, some parts of the garden may be affected. Open for the National Garden Scheme on Tue 21 Mar (10.30-12.30); Sun 23 Apr (2-5); Tue 16 May (10.30-12.30). Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Book your tickets in advance on the National Garden Scheme websitechttps://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

Other gardens opening in Spring 2023 are The Old Vicarage Washington, Champs Hill Pulborough, Cookscroft Earnley, Denmans Garden Fontwell, 54 Elmleigh Midhurst, Fittleworth House Pulborough, Foxglove Cottage Horsham, Hammerwood House Iping, The Hidden Garden a Community Garden in Selsey, Highdown Gardens Worthing, Knepp Castle West Grinstead, Peelers Retreat Arundel, 1 Pest Cottage Midhurst, Stanley Farm Liphook, Terwick House Petersfield and Warnham Park Horsham. Please visit the National Garden Scheme Website for details https://ngs.org.uk. or click on the following link ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-spring-gardens/