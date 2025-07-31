Heritage Crafts Weekend returns to Weald & Downland Living Museum for 2025

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is excited to announce the return of its highly-anticipated Heritage Crafts Weekend ‘Made By Hand’, on Saturday 20 – Sunday 21 September 2025. This special event celebrates the legacy of traditional crafts and offers visitors an immersive exploration into the skills and artistry that have shaped our history. With many of the featured crafts on the endangered list, the weekend also highlights the importance of conserving these valuable skills for future generations.

Why Heritage Crafts Are More Relevant Than Ever

There is a growing movement to preserve and breathe new life into traditional crafts. From basketry and woodcarving to weaving, spinning, embroidery and printing techniques, these age-old skills are being rediscovered and reimagined by a new generation of artisans. Against the backdrop of mass production, people are increasingly gravitating toward unique and thoughtfully crafted, handmade items that tell a story and reflect responsible consumption.

The Heritage Crafts Weekend not only recognises this cultural shift but also aims to inspire younger generations to protect and continue these crafts, reinforcing the idea that today’s makers are the new custodians of heritage.

Enjoy demonstrations showcasing crafts and skills

Crafts in Action

This year, the Museum will once again host a range of demonstrations showcasing crafts and skills practiced by Museum experts alongside visiting artisans from the Heritage Craft Association. Visitors will also have the unique opportunity to witness techniques from the Red List of Historic Endangered Crafts, offering a rare insight into skills that are at risk of being lost forever.

With the aim of passing on these skills to a new generation, there will also be Mini Makers’ activities for children to explore traditional crafts in a fun, engaging, and accessible way.

Educational opportunities

For those inspired to discover a new skill or hobby, representatives from the Museum's educational team will be on-hand throughout the weekend to discuss their wide range of traditional trades and crafts courses available at the Weald & Downland Living Museum. These courses are designed to help enthusiasts of all levels learn timeless techniques while contributing to the preservation of our heritage.

Discover the Museum

The Heritage Crafts Weekend is set against the beautiful backdrop of the Museum’s 40-acre site with over 50 historic buildings, offering plenty to explore. From woodland trails and working horses to the idyllic mill pond, there’s no shortage of things to see and do. Visitors can also relax at the Museum’s café, enjoy picnic areas, or purchase refreshments from seasonal Shepherd’s Huts. Dogs on short leads are welcome.

To find out more and book tickets visit - https://www.wealddown.co.uk