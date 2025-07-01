Hidden Acres launches female-only wellness festival in East Sussex

Hosted on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, in Netherfield, Battle, this one-day festival invites you to move freely and intuitively, attending only the sessions that truly resonate with you.

Your ticket includes:

Full access to all workshops and activities

A nourishing, vegan and gluten-free community lunch

Refreshments throughout the day

A grounding goodie bag to carry the festival’s energy home

Led entirely by experienced, conscious women, practitioners, therapists, chefs, and teachers, this is a space of intentional, heart-led connection.

Explore offerings like:

Yoga Flow

Shamanic Dreaming

Wand Manifestation

Medicine Music

Ancestral Connection

Sacred Ceremonies

Ecstatic Dance

…and much more.

Tickets are intentionally limited to honour the intimacy of the day. We encourage early booking if you feel called to join us. Tickets can be purchased from www.hiddenacres.co.uk/festival

Upon arrival to Hidden Acres Festival you’ll receive a goodie bag filled with generous gifts from these sponsors. Be sure to CHECK them out! Rock Body Soul, Salt of the Earth Deodorant, Spiritual Holistic Hastings, Kombu Heritage, Hello Wellness Herbs.

Hidden Acres also hosts weddings and private bookings. The season runs from May to September, during which wedding couples or clients can enjoy full and exclusive access to the venue. If you're looking to get married or host an event, check out Hidden Acres!

📍 Hidden Acres, Netherfield, Battle, East Sussex

🌐 www.hiddenacres.co.uk

