High number at Bexhill Gardens & Allotments Society AGM
There was a lovely atmosphere throughout and everyone enjoyed tea and cakes afterwards.
After the main body of the business was dealt with the chairman gave details of three trips on offer - one in March, one in April and one in May.
Details were available for people to study and make known their interest. Many people signed up on the day. Also, there are plans afoot for a short break to Bournemouth and Dorset in the autumn. Telephone the number below for further information about these trips.
The monthly teas will continue as before, at Springfield Road Methodist Church Hall on the second Thursday of the month.
Come and join us for chats with friends, tea and entertainment. It runs from 2pm to 4pm, all for £3 per person.
A number of our members will be involved with the Flower Festival being held at St. Peters Church in the old town at the end of June. So something else to look forward to.
New members are always welcome and if you are interested please ring 01424 218711 for further details. You will be most welcome.