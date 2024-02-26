High number at Bexhill Gardens & Allotments Society AGM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a lovely atmosphere throughout and everyone enjoyed tea and cakes afterwards.

After the main body of the business was dealt with the chairman gave details of three trips on offer - one in March, one in April and one in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details were available for people to study and make known their interest. Many people signed up on the day. Also, there are plans afoot for a short break to Bournemouth and Dorset in the autumn. Telephone the number below for further information about these trips.

Send us your local news.

The monthly teas will continue as before, at Springfield Road Methodist Church Hall on the second Thursday of the month.

Come and join us for chats with friends, tea and entertainment. It runs from 2pm to 4pm, all for £3 per person.

A number of our members will be involved with the Flower Festival being held at St. Peters Church in the old town at the end of June. So something else to look forward to.