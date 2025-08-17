Highly popular makers fair returns to historic venue again in November for their Grand Winter Fair

The Victorian industrial architecture of the venue allows for the perfect backdrop for the many quality artists and makers that will be in attendance. Expect to find over 130 across the weekend making it one of the largest events of its type in the area. New for the Winter Fair you'll find a large marquee with even more exhibitors to last year alongside Street Food outlets and a licensed bar.

The Grand Winter Makers Fair & Guided Steam Up Tours are back this November!

Every single exhibitor has been chosen personally to present the perfect place to shop and give inspiration for Christmas gifts or treats for yourself and home. A magical festive & seasonal experience truly awaits!

Alongside the Makers Fair, the Engineerium will be running their new Steam Up Tours of the museum! This is an experience not to be missed as their highly knowledgeable tour guides will give you a full insight & experience of this working museum in full action!

With your chance to see these magnificent pieces of Victorian engineering in full movement and a detailed history of how the former pumping station supplied water to Brighton & Hove - changing the way we lived forever! Book now, so you don’t miss out! Tickets available to book soon - follow event/paperdaisyevents for updates.

Entrance to the Makers Fair is FREE, but Paper Daisy Events are offering optional limited PRIORITY entrance tickets (£1.50 plus b/f - accompanying under 16s free) to The Coal Shed Exhibition Hall, which will give you queue jump entrance in the event of any queues that may form.

Booking available https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/winter-makers-art-fair-at-the-british-engineerium-tickets-1473826407459?

No on-site parking available for visitors due to event using available outside areas too. Plenty of unrestricted parking in neighbouring area. 1 - 3 minute walk from Hove Park/Waitrose Hove/Corals Stadium.

Sorry no dogs allowed, except assistant dogs, due to risk of contamination of reservoir.

10:30am - 4:30pm (last entry 4:15pm)

The British Engineerium, The Droveway, Hove, BN3 7QA

