History of Polegate Windmill is subject at Eastbourne Archaeology Society's next meeting

All welcome on Friday, April 28, when ENHAS have their Annual General Meeting. Following the AGM Adrian Backsall, Friends of Polegate Windmill, will give a talk on the history of Polegate Windmill and also explain what is happening to preserve this listed monument which was saved from destruction in the 1960s by Lawrence and Pat Stevens.The meeting is at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA andstarts with the AGM at 7.30 pm, doors open at 7.15 pm.Coffee and tea served, members free, visitors £2.50.See www.eastbournearchaeology.org.uk for more info on how to join.