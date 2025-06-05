Hollywood and West End Star Paterson Joseph to open Brighton Book Festival 2025 with exclusive one-man show

Known for his acclaimed performances in Hollywood films and on the West End stage, Joseph brings to life the extraordinary story of Ignatius Sancho — an 18th-century British abolitionist, composer, and the first known Black man to vote in a UK election. The show is adapted from Joseph’s bestselling novel of the same name and has captivated audiences with its wit, warmth, and historical power.

Festival Director Carolynn Bain said:

“I cannot think of a better way to kick off our 4th festival than with Paterson, bringing his show which centres around the brilliant book The Secret Diaries of Ignatius Sancho. When I saw the show in London, I knew Brighton would love it.”

Bold Voices, Brilliant Books, and a Festival First

Brighton Book Festival 2025 continues to centre underrepresented voices, radical ideas, and community-led storytelling. This year’s festival highlights include:

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu , political activist and author, will host a roundtable on modern activism.

, political activist and author, will host a roundtable on modern activism. Kaliane Bradley and Nussaibah Younis , both longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction , will be in conversation with Brighton’s own bestselling author Dorothy Koomson in a special live podcast recording.

and , both longlisted for the , will be in conversation with Brighton’s own bestselling author in a special live podcast recording. Acclaimed horror writer Xueting C. Ni , award-winning playwright Mel Pennant , and writer Uttama Kirit Patel will lead a powerful range of events. Patel will be joining us in person from Thailand for an extraordinary conversation exploring the battle for women’s bodies — and asking the urgent question: Who is winning?

, award-winning playwright , and writer will lead a powerful range of events. Patel will be joining us in person from Thailand for an extraordinary conversation exploring the battle for women’s bodies — and asking the urgent question: Who is winning? The ever popular Family Day (22 June) features a fun, engaging kids' session and a laugh-out-loud performance by Horrible Histories writer and comedian Athena Kugblenu at Jubilee Library. Climate justice activist, Mikaela Loach will also be running a session for children as the Book festival takes over the library for a day of activities.

With over 40 authors across five days, and an inclusive, activist spirit at its heart, Brighton Book Festival 2025 is shaping up to be its most exciting edition yet.

Brighton Book Festival

📅 18–22 June 2025

📍 Brighthelm Centre, North Rd, BN1

Jubilee Library, Jubilee St, BN1

🎟️ Full programme & tickets: https://brightonbookfestival.co.uk/

1 . Contributed Climate activist Mikaela Loach will run a free workshop for children. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, will host a roundtable on activism. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Brighton Book festival Photo: Submitted