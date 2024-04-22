Holy Trinity celebrates Songs of Praise with flowers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following last year’s very successful Celebration in Flowers held to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation, this year the church invites you to come along and enjoy Songs of Praise, celebrating with 15 carefully chosen songs and hymns imaginatively and creatively illustrated in flowers.

Alongside the flower festival there will be a variety of events appealing to a large number of people, so there’s something for everyone:

From 10am until 4pm on Saturday, Eastbourne’s very popular Pop-Up Market will appear in the Hall, with up to 40 stalls showcasing a vibrant and diverse range of local sellers and small businesses, including local car boot sellers, handmade crafts, antiques, collectables and jewellery.

On Saturday evening, Noteworthy Voices, the very popular East Sussex chamber choir will be entertaining us with an evening of beautiful music, including arrangements of many of our illustrated hymns, and a glass of wine (by donation) to be enjoyed in the interval.

On Sunday morning the church is inviting all along to the 10:30 to celebrate together as they sing many of the songs and hymns and to hear speaker Bishop Julian Henderson, the retired Bishop of Blackburn, thanking God for his beautiful creation and our place within it.

At 3pm on Sunday afternoon, Eastbourne Silver Band will be leading a rousing celebration of both their repertoire and more of the illustrated hymns, with cream teas on sale and a wonderful afternoon’s entertainment together, bringing the weekend to a close.