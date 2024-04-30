Homebuyers invited to Help to Sell events this Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The five star housebuilder, whose Southern Counties division is building homes across West Sussex, Hampshire, Berkshire and Dorset, recently revealed that one in five (24%) of homeowners in the South of England are now considering moving to a more energy efficient home in order to make savings on their bills. The research also showed that more than a third (37%) of people living in the South would prefer to move to a new build home if they were moving due to their energy efficient features.

With the housebuilder now selling their range of Eco-Electric homes across the region, they are hosting a series of events over the bank holiday weekend to help make the process of upgrading to a more energy efficient home a little easier with their Help to Sell Scheme.

To demonstrate how easy it can be, Redrow Southern Counties is holding a series of Help to Sell events across West Sussex over the bank holiday weekend of May 4, 5 & 6.

Harvest Rise.

Would-be owners are invited to attend the events where experts will be on hand to discuss the Help to Sell scheme and explain how it can make the process simple, smoother and stress-free. The initiative, which is available across all of Redrow’s Southern County developments, sees Redrow working directly with local estate agents to help sell existing homes & make contributions of up to £10,000 towards moving fees.

As well as moving into a property that is fit for the future, with energy efficient air source heat pumps and underfloor heating as standard, local homebuyers can have peace of mind moving into their dream home knowing that Redrow is there to help them sell their old property.

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “At Redrow we are committed to supporting homebuyers take their next step on the property ladder whether they are searching for a larger home to support a growing family, purchasing their first home or even looking to downsize.

“Using the Help to Sell scheme means that customers can focus on the exciting move into a new home – rather than the stress of having to market and sell your existing property. With more people than ever looking for an energy efficient home, we’re looking forward to welcoming these homeowners to our developments to experience the Redrow difference first hand, by seeing the amazing energy efficient features available and speaking to experts who can reassure them about the selling & buying process.”

The Help to Sell weekend is being held at Harvest Rise on Saturday, May 4, Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6, between 10am and 5:30pm. Harvest Rise is located on Arundel Rd, Angmering, Littlehampton, BN16 4ET.