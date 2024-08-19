Horsham Geological Field Club presents: Wealden Fossils...It's not all Dinosaurs
The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by Peter Austen of the Hastings & District Geological Society.
The talk is titled "Wealden Fossils... It's not all Dinosaurs!" and is based on Peter's prodigious knowledge of Wealden fossils and his 37 years of experience leading field trips.
Please join us on Wednesday, September 11 at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham. 7pm for 7.30pm start.
Visitors are welcome, £2 Students free. Please see the website www.hgfc.org,uk for further details.
