Horsham Matters to run a silent suction at The Capitol to raise much needed funds

Horsham Matters, which runs the Horsham District Foodbank, is hosting its first Silent Auction on Tuesday 17 October at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funds raised will help support the work the charity does in the community, as it has seen a huge increase in demand for its service as the cost-of-living crisis affects residents from all walks of life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This free event is being sponsored by Virgin Media and will showcase several auction items including original artwork, vineyard tours, experiences and much more.

All monies raised will help fund the work the charity does in the local community, including the foodbank, energy provision and essential household items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provided 9,069 emergency food parcels to people facing hardship across Horsham District during 2022, with 3,670 of these going to children.

Submitted article

The Horsham District Foodbank has seen a 60% increase in the number of emergency food parcels distributed compared to the same period last year.

It is currently supporting between 700-800 individuals with emergency food parcels and it has had to extend and increase its foodbank sessions to meet the increase in demand.

Emma Elnaugh, Managing Director, said: “We are grateful to all the organisations that were able to donate or sponsor an item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like charities across the country, we are being stretched to capacity and fundraising events like these help us raise much needed funds to ensure we don’t turn anyone away.”