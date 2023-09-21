Horsham Matters to run a silent suction at The Capitol to raise much needed funds
This free event is being sponsored by Virgin Media and will showcase several auction items including original artwork, vineyard tours, experiences and much more.
All monies raised will help fund the work the charity does in the local community, including the foodbank, energy provision and essential household items.
The charity provided 9,069 emergency food parcels to people facing hardship across Horsham District during 2022, with 3,670 of these going to children.
The Horsham District Foodbank has seen a 60% increase in the number of emergency food parcels distributed compared to the same period last year.
It is currently supporting between 700-800 individuals with emergency food parcels and it has had to extend and increase its foodbank sessions to meet the increase in demand.
Emma Elnaugh, Managing Director, said: “We are grateful to all the organisations that were able to donate or sponsor an item.
"Like charities across the country, we are being stretched to capacity and fundraising events like these help us raise much needed funds to ensure we don’t turn anyone away.”
For more info on the Silent Auction, please visit horsham-matters.org.uk