Horsham Melody Times welcomes Matthew Bason to an afternoon of live Music for All

Roffey Club in Spooners Road Horsham hosts a live musical concert for two hours on Wednesday 13th September at 2.30pm. The concerts are open to everyone and all are welcome. Tickets are £10 cash on the door. Free Parking and disabled facilities.
By David BraithwaiteContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST

Matthew is a Pianist, Vocalist and Organist and has been playing in the UK and Europe since 1994. Matthew is a popular and versatile musician and provides an afternoon of musical entertainment for all. So come along and Join Matthew for an afternoon of live Music with Song, the Accordion, the Piano and Keyboard.

This fabulous afternoon will finish around 4.45pm. Everyone is welcome.

