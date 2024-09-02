Horsham Museum Friends' next talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An organisation dedicated to remembering and respecting more than 1.7 million servicemen worldwide who died during the world wars will be the topic of the next talk hosted by the Friends of Horsham Museum & Art Gallery.

Sarah Nathaniel will talk about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) on Wednesday, October 9 (2pm).

Sarah is the Public Engagement Co-ordinator for the CWGC in the South East of England.

This involves educating young and old about the ongoing work of the Commission in order to keep sharing the stories of those we commemorate so they are not forgotten.

The talk will be held in the Lounge of the Cornerstone Methodist Church, London Road, Horsham.

Everyone is welcome and entrance is £5 on the door (cash only).