Horsham Symphony Orchestra with 'Singing Salon' - Opera Gala- Reviewer Louise Dumas

Horsham Symphony Orchestra with Singing Salon Opera Gala. Sunday 19 th October 2025. Capitol Theatre, Horsham 3 pm.

It isn’t often that an orchestra shares the stage with an opera. Usually, they’re in the pit, under the feet of the singers, largely hidden from the audience and the cast. Only the conductor is visible to all. But in a wonderful collaboration by the Horsham Symphony Orchestra with Pippa Dames-Longworth’s Singing Salon, we got both, in glorious semi-staged costumes and full view. How rewarding to watch and listen to voices and instrumentalists, singing and playing together, even if it meant that conductor Steve Dummer had to dance between them.

The Opera Gala on Sunday afternoon at Horsham’s Capitol Theatre was the first time that the HSO had played operatic excerpts with singers on stage and I hope it won’t be the last. Singers and players shared the great success of the afternoon on entirely equal terms, all with the bounce, enthusiasm and sparkle that characterises the best of amateur performance.

Pippa Dames-Longworth created her informal group of fifteen singers twelve years ago, in order to enjoy flexible performance with imaginative theatre. Her Singing Salon has sung all over the place, on trains, in gardens and private houses with a repertoire ranging from baroque opera to Victorian parlour song: reviews nationwide have been ecstatic.

As an experienced and professional mezzo soprano, Pippa is able to help serious singers develop their craft, and as a brilliantly creative director, she brings understanding to the often strange stories involved.

Her introductions from the side of the stage, were much more than the equivalent of surtitles as well as being entertaining instruction in themselves. A nod to tradition was the orchestra as soloist in The Magic Flute, and a real chance for the horns and wind section to shine in the grand opening fanfare. Enter Ladies One, Two and Three in glorious harmony before the Queen of the Night tackles one of the toughest coloratura arias ever, wonderfully sung by Catherine Long. Papagena and Papageno pap papped together perfectly. Mir Ist so Wundebar, the richly melodic canon from Fidelio was beautifully rendered by Cath Bilton,Eleanor Harvie, Bob Ahern and Robin Smith. Helen Duxbury romped through Carmen’s Card Scene, followed by Jenn Eatwell and Jenny McCalmont sharing the joys and sorrows of Mimi. Charlie Woods, in fluent Russian, sang Lensky’s lament with poise and passion before Cath Bilton carolled to the Moon with exquisite longing. Katie Wright, Jenny McCalmont and Jenn Eatwell, each demonstrating a different colouring of the soprano voice, sang the Trio from Der Rosenkavalier, explanation, if one were needed, why this has become one of the most beloved moments from Richard Strauss. Finally, and hilariously, almost everyone on stage including Robin Smith, Hazel Starns and Melanie Stephenson for excerpts from The Merry Widow, being very merry indeed.

Rachel Ellis led the orchestra with aplomb. The fifty or so strong ensemble acquitted themselves with distinction as usual and I hope they had as much fun as the singers and the audience. It was a magical afternoon. Was I the only one to feel my eyelids prickle at the nostalgia of Lehar’s final waltz tune?