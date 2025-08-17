Horticultural Events in Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill Horticultural Society are holding two events in September.
On Wednesday, September 3, local historian, Ian Everest will be giving a talk about the history of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Venue: Cyprus Hall. Talk commences 7:45pm, (doors open 7:15pm.) Admission: BHHS members free, Visitors: £1
On Saturday, September 6, the Society are staging their Autumn Show in the Cyprus Hall, 1:30pm - 3:45pm. Admission: £1. Come and enjoy some glorious autumn colours, along with refreshments, homemade cakes, plant and produce stalls.