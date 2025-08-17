Horticultural Events in Burgess Hill

By Flo Whitaker
Contributor
Published 17th Aug 2025, 18:53 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 11:20 BST
Come to the flower show in Burgess Hill!placeholder image
Come to the flower show in Burgess Hill!
Burgess Hill Horticultural Society are holding two events in September.

On Wednesday, September 3, local historian, Ian Everest will be giving a talk about the history of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Venue: Cyprus Hall. Talk commences 7:45pm, (doors open 7:15pm.) Admission: BHHS members free, Visitors: £1

On Saturday, September 6, the Society are staging their Autumn Show in the Cyprus Hall, 1:30pm - 3:45pm. Admission: £1. Come and enjoy some glorious autumn colours, along with refreshments, homemade cakes, plant and produce stalls.

Info: www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com

Related topics:Commonwealth War Graves Commission
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice