HSL Chairs invites St Leonards community to VE Day tea party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HSL Chairs is proud to invite the St Leonards-on-Sea community to its showroom this VE Day to celebrate the occasion, in honour of the UK’s Armed Forces. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to view HSL’s exclusive military-themed chairs, beautifully handcrafted tributes to the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force, while enjoying a traditional in-store tea party.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These bespoke Glenmore chairs, inspired by the uniforms of our service branches, were originally created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Designed and handcrafted by HSL’s skilled craftspeople in their Yorkshire facilities, each chair embodies the passion, care, and respect the business holds for the country’s military heroes. Now, as part of the companies VE day celebrations, the chairs will visit selected HSL showrooms, including their St Leonards-on-Sea location.

Providing an opportunity for the town to celebrate together, HSL St Leonards-on-Sea will be hosting a special tea party in-store on Tuesday 6th May between 10am and 2pm.Customers are invited to sit back, relax in one of HSL’s many specialist chairs, and enjoy a good cup of tea with complimentary classic British refreshments. The team also welcomes visitors to share their wartime memories and stories as we come together to reflect and remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the celebration, HSL is inviting St Leonards-on-Sea residents to nominate a local hero who embodies the spirit of the wartime generation. The chosen nominee will receive one of HSL’s specialist chairs and will be invited to select their favourite from the brand’s wide range of collections. Nominations can be submitted in-store on Tuesday 6th May or by emailing Leanne through [email protected]

HSL Military Chairs

A spokesperson for the St Leonards-on-Sea store said: “We are very excited for these chairs to visit our beautiful store. We’re proud of HSL’s 55+ years of British heritage, and paying tribute to the extraordinary sacrifices made by our military feels truly meaningful.

We’re delighted to welcome the public to celebrate VE day with our team through our showroom’s tea party, there’s already been a huge amount of interest in our military chairs and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring St Leonards-on-Sea’s community together. We know how much these chairs will resonate with many of our customers and visitors and want to extend our warmest invitation to all who would be interested in coming to view the pieces themselves.”

The chairs will feature in HSL showrooms throughout the UK in the below areas on selected dates.

Wednesday 7th May – Hendon, London

Thursday 8h May – Guiseley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Friday 9th May – Formby, Liverpool