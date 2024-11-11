Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, the south wind doth blow….and it is freezing!

Literally. Nick has got a wonderfully old whistle that was once used on the LBS many, many moons ago. The little metal whistle has sat on the shelf on the stairs since we moved in and unpacked – the sweet little thing is kept company by other little trinkets that have been collected, my little dust collectors that I must walk past at least twice day, catching my eye and reminding me that I do own a duster and should really show that I can use it. Well, I am no longer the only one that knows it's there, unfortunately. This whistle has been liberated by a small boy who without warning will 'play' his musical instrument throughout the house. He wakes up and collects it from the shelf on the way bottom bouncing down the stairs and then he will place it back in its rightful place on the way up in the evening to brush his teeth. My nerves are now shot.

We wandered off shopping this weekend realising we finally had a 'free' weekend day. We had been in the village hall early to set up the remembrance service teas and coffee and tables. Each year we have set up the hall with two long tables each side of the front doors and placed a photo frame containing information about the lives of each of our men and women from the war memorial. We dressed the tables, set up the cups and saucers and hung the bunting along the length of the hall. Then we were gone, off shopping with shopping list in hand. Ashford bound we were, we walked into B and Ms with a game plan that was destined to fail. We walked the aisles, full of adults and children, Christopher was his charming self, passing adults and saying excuse me, and rushing over to children to say hello, who looked confused at the interaction. We had managed to get round about 60 percent of the shop and then bam – there it was - Christmas! and toys. Christopher's eyes lit up and he not only pointed at items with the excited "Look Mummy!" but also showing random people toys with flashing lights and sounds. He was ever so good pointing at toys but at no point did he say, "I want" or "can I have". I thought we were out in the clear when he spied a box of assorted plastic dinosaurs "look mummy!" I nodded and he picked up a dinosaur, "What dat one?" I explained it was a Stegosaurus "Stegorus" was the reply, and he put it back, then he found a "Tranarus" and then there was a squeak of excitement as he proudly produced a pig. A rather ugly, angry looking pig with rather long ears and evil eyes. Nick laughed – what were the chances the small boy would find his favourite farm animal in amongst a box full of dinosaurs. Oh yes it had to come home with us.

Residence of Iden once again congregated at the war memorial from 10.45. I decided this year that I would sit on a piano stall to play the last post, as the saxophone being rather large and heavy, weighed down on the neck quite a bit – and after last year fiasco of my saxophone refusing to play. I decided sitting down would help. Christopher stood on the edge of the war memorial grass next to me, watching as more and more residence appeared. Stella took the service with Dickie reciting a reading, Nick read out the roll call and Michael recited an extract from Ode of Remembrance. We fell silent for the two minutes, which gave everyone time to think about the past, about these young men and women who gave their lives. The sound of the light breeze through the trees, the faint sound of birds and the distance sound of traffic. Christopher had stood very well next to me all the way through the service, and with a hope I moved him slightly to the side of me so I could lower the saxophone ready for the last post. He looked up at me with a smile and held tightly onto my little finger – now originally I hadn't planned for him to be standing next to me when I played the last post, So I figured I would play it fairly loud so that the sound drifted through the village. But with him so close to the bell I figured that was now not going to happen. Hoping that the first note would appear I closed my eyes and hit the lowest first note (which has never been my forte. ha ha). The note came through and away I went, only a few duff notes due to my little finger not being allowed to hit the button it needed at the time. My little man stood absolutely still, looking up and smiling at me all the way through. When I finished, I turned to the war memorial and dipped my head for the fallen, three wreaths were placed at the bottom of the memorial by the Parish council, Friends of the Church and WI. Stella concluded the service. We all headed to the Village Hall where everyone sat for tea and cake and were able to re connect with each other. After all, had been put away. Nick, Christopher and I took the photo framed men up to the church. They will be there for the next week or two to give everyone a chance to visit and read about the lives of these amazing people who fought to keep a country they loved dearly. Please feel free to come a visit all are welcome. The church is open daily.

I searched the understairs cupboard for the fleecy, thick hoodie and then my trainers, sighed and marched up to My Lady of the garden. She stands with an air of royalty, my magnolia - reigning over quirky corner. We have a love hate relationship in the fact I absolutely love her when she's in full bloom twice a year – but loath this time of the year when she drops all her leaves. Everywhere, and I have to prune her back away from the electric and telephone lines. Not the easiest job and it requires me to climb the tree, and not being as young as I once was – there is the worry in the back of my mind that if I fall, I may break parts of me. Well, it took about an hour to prune her and thin her out a bit and during that hour I'm sure I turned the air blue a few times, as I slipped and balanced and pruned. When not turning the air blue I was happily singing to myself "don't stop me now…. I'm having such a good time I'm having a ball". I finally clambered down and looked at the pile of tree laying on the lawn, then I looked up at My Lady to find she really didn't look like I had touched her. Well, the two full brown bins say otherwise. A job well done.

After a rather productive meeting it has been decided! Iden will start it's Christmas Festivities on Thursday 5th December from 2 – 5pm I will be at the church eagerly awaiting all who would like to help dress our Christmas trees, and the church - there will be Christmas music and snacks for your efforts. On the 7th December, the Village Hall will have their Christmas indoor boot fair. On Sunday 8th December we will have our Christmas Carol service, with refreshment afterwards. On Saturday 14th December the Iden Village Hall will be having their Christmas Lunch – prebook to not miss out £15 per person, seats filling fast. On Sunday 15th December at 10am, we will have our advent service. On Sunday 22nd December we will have our Children's Christmas party. Then our Christmas Service on Wednesday 25th December. After all that excitement I may need some time to re-cooperate.

to join our many clubs and groups in Iden. We have our regular Short Mat Bowls every Wednesday from 2 til 4. A friendly group of people who are happy to welcome newcomers for a leisurely game of bowls in a warm, dry hall. The Iden WI have approximately 25 residences, come and join us in the hall on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a warm drink, catch up on the local gossip and listen to one of our many interesting speakers.

Hymnsong plus will now be on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the usual time of 10.30am in the Old Hall. It will be the same mixture of hymns, songs and poems followed by coffee and custard creams. The ability to sing in not a requirement. Come and give it a try.

undefined

18th November. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

19th November. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30am.

20th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm

24th November. Church Service at All Saints at 10am

27th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

28th November. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

30th November. Switch on of All Saints Star at 4pm.

2nd December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

3rd December. Parish Council Meeting, the Village Hall at 7.30pm.

4th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

5th December. Decorate a tree at All Saints Iden, 2pm-5pm

7th December. Indoor Boot Fair, at the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm

8th December. Iden Christmas Carols at All saints at 3pm

10th December. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30am.

10th December. WI Christmas Meeting, at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

11th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

12th December. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

14th December. Iden’s Christmas Lunch – prebooked tickets only

15th December. Advent Christmas Service, at All Saints Church at 10am

16th December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

18th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

22nd December. Children’s Christmas Party, at the Village Hall at 12-2pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.